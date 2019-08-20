MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 118.11 N/A -2.20 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 372.53 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.26% and an $87.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 153.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than MyoKardia Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats MyoKardia Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.