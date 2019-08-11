MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 120.76 N/A -2.20 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MyoKardia Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 54.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.