MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 130.31 N/A -2.20 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.43% and an $90 average price target. Competitively the average price target of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 231.13% upside. The results provided earlier shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.