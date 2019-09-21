MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 131.00 N/A -2.20 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.83 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 46.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.