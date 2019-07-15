MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.15 N/A -1.77 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 68.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.