MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 83.65 N/A -1.77 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.59 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.27 shows that MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.85% and an $85 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.