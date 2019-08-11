MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 120.76 N/A -2.20 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.26 N/A -1.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus target price of $87.5, and a 54.79% upside potential. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 227.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cerecor Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.