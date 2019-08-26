MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 112.84 N/A -2.20 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 70.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $90. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 188.83% and its average price target is $22.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than MyoKardia Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.