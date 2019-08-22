MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 119.05 N/A -2.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.41 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$87.5 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 57.01%. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 41.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 49% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.