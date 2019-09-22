MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 131.00 N/A -2.20 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MyoKardia Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 46.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 35%. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.