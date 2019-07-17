MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Contrasting side by side

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.31 N/A -1.77 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.89 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MyoKardia Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.27 shows that MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 70.61% for MyoKardia Inc. with average target price of $85. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $215.86, with potential upside of 21.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats MyoKardia Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.