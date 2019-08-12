MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 119.87 N/A -2.20 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MyoKardia Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus price target of $87.5, and a 55.94% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 114.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.