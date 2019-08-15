MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparison side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 113.97 N/A -2.20 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MyoKardia Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 64.01% upside potential and an average target price of $87.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 238.10% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.