MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 79.98 N/A -1.77 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 165.87 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MyoKardia Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 73.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.