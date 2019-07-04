MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 83.50 N/A -1.77 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 6.39 beta is the reason why it is 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 66.15% at a $85 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.