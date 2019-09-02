MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 67.38% at a $90 average target price. Competitively the average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, which is potential 19.70% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MyoKardia Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 90.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.