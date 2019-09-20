MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 136.22 N/A -2.20 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MyoKardia Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 18 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 46.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.