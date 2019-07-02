MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

Since MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.20 N/A -1.77 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.23 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights MyoKardia Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 70.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.