MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 117.50 N/A -2.20 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 10.03 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.01 shows that MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18 and 18 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 59.09% at a $87.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $149, which is potential 122.06% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MyoKardia Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.