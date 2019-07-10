MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.26 N/A -1.77 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.72% and an $85 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.