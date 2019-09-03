MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparing side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MyoKardia Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 67.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $90.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.