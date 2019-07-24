MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 89.25 N/A -1.77 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 55.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 28.1% respectively. About 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.