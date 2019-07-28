MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 89.60 N/A -1.77 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 31.21 N/A -3.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.27. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.59 beta is the reason why it is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 54.83%. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 61.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.