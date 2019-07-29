MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparison side by side

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 87.21 N/A -1.77 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.09% and an $85 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has stronger performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.