MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 120.76 N/A -2.20 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $87.5, and a 54.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.