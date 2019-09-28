MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.54 44.74M -2.20 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 18.11M -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MyoKardia Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 82,470,046.08% -20% -18.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,040,445,823.28% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 75.85% at a $90 consensus target price. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 260.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MyoKardia Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.