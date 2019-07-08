MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 78.78 N/A -1.77 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.39 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has an average target price of $85, and a 76.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 67.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.