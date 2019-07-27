MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Contrasting side by side

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 89.60 N/A -1.77 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 54.83% upside potential and an average price target of $85. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 748.21% and its consensus price target is $19. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 25.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.