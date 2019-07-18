MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 83.70 N/A -1.77 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 33.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MyoKardia Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MyoKardia Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 65.76% upside potential and a consensus price target of $85.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 40.6% respectively. 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.