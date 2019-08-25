MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 112.84 N/A -2.20 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 36.65 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MyoKardia Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 70.39% upside potential and an average price target of $90. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 80.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 59.1% respectively. About 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats MyoKardia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.