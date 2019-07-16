MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Comparison side by side

Both MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYnd Analytics Inc. 1 12.86 N/A -1.41 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.25 N/A -1.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see MYnd Analytics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MYnd Analytics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYnd Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MYnd Analytics Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Neuronetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MYnd Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MYnd Analytics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MYnd Analytics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MYnd Analytics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of MYnd Analytics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYnd Analytics Inc. -2.52% -5.69% -29.7% -21.09% -63.29% 58.47% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year MYnd Analytics Inc. has 58.47% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -22.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MYnd Analytics Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.