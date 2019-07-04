Mylan Nv (MYL) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Its Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Position by $655,667

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 79.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 57,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 71,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 4.11 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv. (QURE) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 11,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 220,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 358,383 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MYL’s profit will be $499.98M for 5.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares in its portfolio.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 55,717 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 42,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

