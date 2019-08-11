Mylan Nv F (MYL) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Increased Stake; New Amsterdam Partners Position In Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Was Boosted

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 221,302 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 54,442 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 32,852 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,900 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Financial holds 18,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Vulcan Value Limited Liability Co holds 244,371 shares. 5,608 are owned by Cibc Markets. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Lc has 3,110 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $438,615 activity. 3,610 shares were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A, worth $438,615 on Thursday, February 14. KOCH D CHRISTIAN also sold $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 41,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,227 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 0% stake.