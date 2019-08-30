Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Raised Position by $19.60 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose While Park Circle Co Decreased by $368,000 Its Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 699,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V Shs Euro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.97M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 4.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Gru holds 8,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc World has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Business Svcs Inc invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wafra Incorporated reported 628,560 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10,898 are owned by Eqis Cap Management Inc. 17,936 were reported by Ironwood Counsel Lc. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 109,779 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 449,470 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 49,201 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability owns 1.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 89,819 shares. The Virginia-based Old Point Tru & Fincl Services N A has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 113,639 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Amer Century reported 3.22 million shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.