Mylan N.V. (MYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 26 0.90 N/A 0.44 45.88 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 28.12 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mylan N.V. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mylan N.V. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 5 9 2.64 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mylan N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.24% and an $34.29 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mylan N.V. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 0%. About 0.3% of Mylan N.V.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. -8.41% -25.55% -35.84% -45.74% -47.6% -26.82% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -16.48% -57.27% 0% 0% 0% -60.05%

For the past year Mylan N.V. has stronger performance than Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.