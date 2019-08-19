Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Held by Ion Asset Management Ltd; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding as Share Value Declined

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 355,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 848,831 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Intl Gru has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 21,384 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Opportunities Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 44,160 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 65,725 shares. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fiduciary invested 0.52% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 12,014 shares. Reilly Finance reported 798 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 37,750 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Mgmt Incorporated invested in 117,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 32,889 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 554 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 446,835 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

