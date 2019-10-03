Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined While R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Hawkeye Capital Management Holds Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 879,156 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 6.67 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’

