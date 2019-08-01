Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Raised Position by $615,020; Epoch Investment Partners Increases Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 125,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 499,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 373,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 244,484 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 12.07 million shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $25 at Morgan Stanley on Upjohn Deal Accretion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mylan (MYL), Atomo Diagnostics Announce WHO Prequalification Approval for Mylan HIV Self Test – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan: Merger With Pfizer’s Upjohn Changes The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 1.69% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. 3,024 were reported by Fca Corporation Tx. Us Fincl Bank De holds 3,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.55% or 527,945 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 13,925 were reported by Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 132,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,129 shares. Copeland Management Limited owns 297,724 shares. Honeywell owns 33,790 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 110,531 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp reported 362,968 shares stake. New Jersey-based Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Presents At 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.