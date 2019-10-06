Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Upped Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Its Holding

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha" on September 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: "Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Two Sigma Lc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 35,033 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 366,109 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 0.21% or 763,383 shares. Spc Fincl invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bath Savings Trust reported 17,108 shares stake. Seizert Cap Prtn Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 6,069 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs owns 13,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tctc Lc has 387,665 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 477,121 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Florida-based Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Investment Mngmt invested in 1.69% or 42,754 shares. 26,276 are owned by Zeke Advsr Lc.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 51,437 shares to 132,732 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).