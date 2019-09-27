Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Upped Stake by $380,000; Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Position Has Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 66,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 46,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 4.06M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 141.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 11,958 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 4,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 3.92M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares to 52,327 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf by 10,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,668 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR).

