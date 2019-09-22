Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Upped Holding by $380,000; Apis Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Intelligent Sys New (INS)

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 66,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 46,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 127,893 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 137,000 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 344,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

