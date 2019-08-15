Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Citigroup Boosted Its Holding; Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Stake in Korea Electric Power (KEP) by $3.27 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 251,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 650,506 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, down from 902,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 94,411 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 318.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 429,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 564,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $22 at Cantor Fitzgerald (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,773.94 down -242.42 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 115,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (Put) (NYSE:HUN) by 59,100 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 106,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,949 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Call).