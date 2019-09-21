Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Holding; Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 137,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 277,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 139,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (INCY) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 293,169 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91M, down from 317,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.44M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 123,371 shares to 432,266 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 126,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,942 shares, and cut its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 16,270 shares to 104,967 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 8,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.14M for 37.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.