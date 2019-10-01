Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $913,539; Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NLY) Share Price Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 48,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 38,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 86,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 5.77 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NLY) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 86,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Mgmt. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 19.53 million shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 727,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 334,578 are held by Narwhal Cap Mngmt. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,250 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.23M shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 269,937 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank owns 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 87,812 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 20 shares. Timber Hill Llc has 13,500 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06M for 8.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89 million on Monday, May 6.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 116,852 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 54,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.25 per share. MYL’s profit will be $593.26 million for 4.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.65% EPS growth.