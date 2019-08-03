Mylan N V (MYL) Share Value Declined While Washington Capital Management Has Lifted by $615,020 Its Stake; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 5.94 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,794 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/29: (TYME) (MCC) (MYL) Higher; (LXRX) (ONDK) (CTB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IHE, AGN, ELAN, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan: Merger With Pfizer’s Upjohn Changes The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.13 million activity. $1.18M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. $470,767 worth of stock was sold by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million.