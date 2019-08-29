Mylan N V (MYL) Position Maintained by Ion Asset Management Ltd; As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Trimmed Its Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 4.06 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 91 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 115,438 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Research has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Central Bancshares And Tru Communications has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,516 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fin has 0.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,907 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.34% or 7,826 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca invested in 1.64% or 21,168 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lau Associate Lc invested in 15,649 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,363 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 44,979 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 0.06% or 32,000 shares. Montag A And Inc invested in 0.59% or 30,686 shares. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northstar Group Inc Inc accumulated 11,005 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.