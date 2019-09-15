Mylan N V (MYL) Position Held by R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management; Beaconlight Capital Upped Holding in Agilent Technologies (A)

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 67,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 275,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, up from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 12,915 shares to 204,581 shares, valued at $212.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares to 567,923 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS) by 170,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

