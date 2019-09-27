Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Raised by Fil Ltd; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Market Value Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $13.07 Million

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 72,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 6.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.55M, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 4.06M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Grants Mylan Exclusive License to Commercialize FKB327 in Europe; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 90,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.61 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.12. About 606,251 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 178,487 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $61.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 2.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.30M shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

