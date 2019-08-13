Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Boosted by Viking Global Investors Lp; Covanta Holding (CVA) Market Value Declined While Ecofin LTD Has Cut Position

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 41,162 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 3.58M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.55 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 38.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Is Under Pressure – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/1/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Myomo Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Presents At UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) accumulated 115,438 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.67M shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $354.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 562,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,786 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).