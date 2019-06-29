Mylan N V (MYL) Holding Maintained by Viking Global Investors Lp; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $3.13 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 357,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, down from 417,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 57,135 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.58M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.55M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.55 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYL, WYNN, PTLA – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, XEL – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan’s (MYL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,884.72 down -120.98 points – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva, Mylan & Co. Vs. Civica RX: When Hospitals Bite Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 401,342 shares to 374,627 shares, valued at $440.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) or 115,438 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 41.44% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $107.46M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 24,267 shares. Legal & General Public Limited owns 16,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Nwi Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.45% stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 141,926 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 10,225 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.09% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na reported 5,467 shares. Moreover, Quaker Investments Limited Liability Company has 9.44% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 467,041 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp reported 6,677 shares stake. Cipher Capital LP holds 58,862 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 21,100 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 15,507 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 15,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Shows Good Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines Launching More International Service from Orlando to Jamaica! – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buckingham Anticipates Takeoff In Spirit Airlines Shares – Benzinga” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Walmart CEO says a change in step stools will save the company $30M: report – Fox Business” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bryan Leach Left His Law Firm To Help Others Save Money – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.